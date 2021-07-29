Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Olympic Gold Medallist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reveals why facing Shane McMahon would've been a 'great retirement match.'

The former WWE and TNA Champion recently took part in a Q&A on AdFreeShows' The Kurt Angle Show podcast. One of the questions posed to the Olympic Gold Medallist involved his retirement match against Baron Corbin and who he would have faced if the choice were up to him.

Angle has stated in the past that he faced Corbin as it made sense from a storyline perspective; however, he really wanted to have John Cena be his final opponent in a WWE ring.

However, Angle has put out another name that he could've had a great retirement match with back in 2019, Shane McMahon.

Kurt Angle on Shane McMahon

Angle and McMahon have faced in the past, with their streetfight from King of The Ring 2001 being the most infamous contest between the two.

“Shane would have been a great retirement match. But I don’t know if I want to go through a match like that. An ‘Anything Goes Street Fight’ with Shane McMahon when I’m 50 years old? I don’t know how my body would hold out with that thing.”

Shane McMahon would end up facing The Miz at WrestleMania 35 in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The contest would end with a big bump from the top of a scaffold onto light padding below, so Angle may be right in saying that he may not have been able to go through with it himself.

Angle would finish by saying that Cena would still have been the ideal opponent for his final contest.

“I thought Cena made sense because I started his career, and I thought Cena could end mine. So, it made better sense, but I would have done Shane McMahon. I just don’t know if I would have been up for [the physicality].”

credit to Fightful for the transcription

