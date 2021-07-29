Destiny 2 Season 15: When Will The Roadmap Be Released?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 will be upon us in the near future and many are wondering when the roadmap will be released.

A roadmap is always very important when it comes to releases in the gaming world, as it displays all the new content and updates coming in the new season.

This gives players fresh glimpses as to what they can expect and also gives a detailed timeline of when they can expect to see it.

Therefore, we can understand why there are many questions being asked about when it will be released.

When will the Destiny 2 Season 15 Roadmap be released?

The release date of the season has not been officially confirmed, but many are expecting it to be unveiled in the last week of August.

Due to this, we probably won’t see a roadmap go public for a couple more weeks as Destiny 2 still makes some final tweaks in order to make the season as perfect as possible.

When we find out more information on this roadmap, we will provide all the details right here as soon as we can.

We already know what some of the new content and features will be on this roadmap, as a new season in Destiny always releases new weapons, armour and challenges which can give fans chances to get unlockable rewards.

The free-to-play multiplayer game has been a huge success ever since its release, and players will definitely be treated to a roadmap as developers Bungie have revealed them for most seasons.

No doubt anticipation will build for the new season, and there is still a lot for Bungie to do before they release season 15.

As we wait for new information, leaks will no doubt surface, and one has already been circulating suggesting that players will be getting new explosive armour in the next season.

Such leaks have to be taken with a pinch of salt, but hopefully they come true as it would mean we are in for a great new update when it arrives.

