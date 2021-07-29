West Brom Transfer News: Twist emerges regarding Baggies' pursuit of international ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be determined to make the ideal start to life under the guidance of their new manager Valerien Ismael by making a triumphant return to the Championship next month.

Set to face AFC Bournemouth on August 6th, the Baggies know that a positive performance in this particular clash could send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the second-tier as their opponents reached the play-offs in this division last season.

Whilst Ismael has managed to strengthen his options this summer by swooping for Alex Mowatt, he is still relatively short of options in the heart of midfield following the permanent departures of Sam Field and Rekeem Harper.

Keen to stamp his authority on the club's squad, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Frenchman decides to draft in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

One of the individuals who recently emerged on West Brom's radar was Okay Yokuslu.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Spanish news outlet AS reported earlier this week that the Baggies had been in contact with Celta Vigo over a possible move for the Turkey international.

It is understood that the La Liga side are willing to sell Yokuslu for a fee believed to be in the region of €5m (£4.2m) in order to facilitate new signings.

Watford have also been heavily linked with a swoop for the 27-year-old who made 16 appearances for West Brom during a loan spell at The Hawthorns last season.

In a fresh update concerning the midfielder, it has now been suggested that the Baggies are unlikely to seal a deal.

According to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom reportedly do not have the funds required to lure Yokuslu away from Celta and thus Ismael is looking at other options as he tries to implement his own ideas next season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, the Baggies may end up regretting missing out on the chance to sign Yokuslu as he managed to deliver some impressive displays in the top-flight during the previous campaign.

The former Trabzonspor man ended up averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Premier League which was only matched by one of his former team-mates (Matheus Pereira).

With West Brom seemingly no longer in the running for Yokuslu's signature, it will be interesting to see whether Ismael decides to sign another central-midfielder in the coming weeks.

Although he is currently able to call upon the services of Mowatt, Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers who all possess a considerable amount of experience at this level, the Baggies boss may need to strengthen in this particular position in order to provide cover for potential injuries or suspensions.

