Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Footage Emerges Giving Fans First Glimpse of New Rampage Weapon in Action

Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence is only a few days away and footage has emerged showing the new light machine gun, named the Rampage, in action.

The Rampage was only revealed in the last week and many gamers have been excited and are wanting to know exactly how powerful the weapon will be.

When a new weapon is introduced to the game, there are a lot of difficulties as sometimes the new gun can be too overpowered, so hopefully this isn’t the case with the Rampage.

A new LMG is exactly what Apex needs, as we haven’t had a new weapon of this sort for a while.

Footage Emerges of Rampage Weapon

The Rampage has created a lot of excitement, but people have not seen it in action yet. This has now changed as a video has emerged showing it being used in King’s Canyon.

This footage has surfaced on social media and was revealed by Apex Legends News on Twitter.

In the video, we can see the gun properly for the first time as the person using it inspects the gun. Not only do we see it in action but we also see what sort of ammo it uses and that will be heavy ammo.

This isn’t the only fresh content that players will be getting during Emergence, as it has also been confirmed that a new Legend named Seer will be arriving to the game.

Exciting times are most definitely upon us, and hopefully expectations are met when season 10 is released.

With the battle royale game being successful ever since its release in 2017, there is no doubt that this upcoming season will be great fun and even better than the last nine seasons we have had.

