Sheffield United news: Slavisa Jokanovic delivers fresh Blades transfer update

Sheffield United will be desperate to put their Premier League woes behind them next month by making a triumphant return to the Championship in their clash with Birmingham City.

The Blades have stepped up their preparations for his particular showdown by taking part in two pre-season friendlies this month.

After sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Europa Point, United backed up this performance by beating League One side Doncaster Rovers 4-0 yesterday.

Whilst it is important not to read too much into pre-season games, the club's players would have made considerable strides in terms of their match fitness by taking part in these particular clashes.

Yet to stamp his authority on the club's squad since being appointed as Blades manager in May, it will be intriguing to see whether Slavisa Jokanovic is able to draft in some fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

Although the Serbian does have a number of players at his disposal who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, it would be somewhat of a shock if he doesn't bolster his options in the not too distant future.

Making reference to the current situation at Bramall Lane, Jokanovic has suggested that the club are looking to make progress regarding their transfer business.

The 52-year-old has also revealed that United are closing in on a potential move for an unnamed player.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Jokanovic said: "We have talked about ambition and we have ambition.

"Now it is time for action.

"I have spoken to the club and they tell me we are very close to doing something, that we are making progress and something should happen soon."

Jokanovic later added: "We want to do something, yes, and I am sure we will.

"We have handed a list (of targets) and work has been going on (behind the scenes).

"There is plenty going on and, I stress, we want the right people here because we are trying different things.

"But like I say, I am told we are close and the club is pleased with the progress that is being made.

"Something should happen soon, which is good."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably encouraging news for the club's supporters who have been forced to remain patient this summer due to the Blades' lack of transfer activity.

Having previously guided Fulham and Watford to promotion from the Championship, Jokanovic may be able to use his previous experiences to replicate this feat at Bramall Lane if he is able to nail his recruitment in the coming weeks.

With the South Yorkshire-based outfit reportedly close to making an addition to their squad, it wouldn't be at all surprising if an announcement is made before their meeting with Birmingham on August 7th.

Providing that Jokanovic is able to bring a feel-good factor back to the club, there is no reason why the Blades cannot go on to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League next year.

