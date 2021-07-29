Rocket League: James Bond's Aston Martin making in-game debut

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League will be linking up with James Bond and the addition of the special agent's Aston Martin into the game.

Psyonix has put pen to paper on a multiple-year deal with MGM and Aston Martin to bring 007 into the vehicle footballing action, with both classy franchises making an overall suave partnership.

Speaking of class, the Aston Martin DB5, which appeared in the likes of Goldfinger, Thunderball and many other films, will be the car that will be thrown into the Rocket League universe.

This is happening to celebrate the launch of the all-new Bond movie, No Time To Die, which will be the 25th film starring Daniel Craig, and will feature an array of Aston Martin vehicles that have been made an appearance over the years.

Rocket League James Bond collaboration

The DB5 is already available to buy from the Rocket League item shop and will cost 1100 credit, which equates to $10 (£7.16). That is a lot of money just for a cosmetic that provides zero in-game benefits.

But considering it is James Bond, the price had to be high. But considering the 1963 car is an all-time classic and arguably the most recognisable car from the 007 series, we can forgive Psyonix for this.

Sadly, the machine guns, rotating license plate and rear bullet shield will not be included, which will disappoint some. But what it does have is a rocket boost and has been equipped with the car's iconic engine sound, which is good work from the developers.

Whether players will be tempted to pay for what is simply a car skin, remains to be seen. Under this partnership, who knows if there are any further 007-themed cosmetics on the horizon for Rocket League fans.

