Rangers Transfer News: Steven Gerrard wants transfer deal sorted imminently

Rangers are close to completing a deal to sign Manchester United's Charlie McCann, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Charlie McCann?

The report discloses that Gers boss Steven Gerrard has been monitoring the 19-year-old after a series of good performances for the United under-23 side.

The report goes on to reveal that the Ibrox manager wants to get a deal completed within the next 48 hours, which would see McCann signed by the time the league season kicks off against Livingston on Saturday afternoon.

Will Rangers need to pay a fee for McCann?

The report states that Gers will need to pay a fee to the Old Trafford side if they want to sign the Irishman, as he still has a year left to run on his contract.

Does McCann have a chance of breaking into the Rangers first-team?

Should McCann complete his move to Rangers, it seems likely that he will be playing for the Rangers reserve sides at first.

Midfield is probably the strongest area in the Gers first team. As Transfermarkt shows, Rangers currently have seven players that can feature in the middle of the park. That indicates McCann may find it hard to break into the first-team from the off.

However, he can take heart from the progress made by Gers full-back Nathan Patterson. Patterson is the same age as McCann, but made his breakthrough into the first-team last season, clocking up 14 appearances.

Likewise, the fact that Gerrard is keen to get the player signed before the start of the season indicates that he at least wants McCann as an option for selection, even if he doesn't intend on utilising him straight away.

Will Rangers sign any more players this summer?

At the moment, Rangers probably don't need to make any more signings. The Gers squad looks more than capable of retaining the Scottish title and making an attempt at qualifying for the Champions League group stages.

None of the squad that helped Rangers to an unbeaten season in 20/21 have left, and players have been added in the shape of John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala. Gerrard will most likely be content with his squad as it stands.

Maybe there will be more movement on the transfer front if there are any major departures from Ibrox. Alfredo Morelos has been the subject of speculation.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT earlier this month, Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur reported that the Gers had turned down a €12 (£10.28m) bid from Porto for the Colombian. If a suitable bid for Morelos comes in then Rangers may sell, and they would need to sign a replacement.

