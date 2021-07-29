Valorant Patch Notes 3.03: Release Date, Download Size, Game System Updates, Social, Bug Fixes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant is set to be receiving a new update in August and it is not yet known what is on the way.

The last few patches that the sci-fi first-person shooter has received have only been minor, and as a result, have been rather forgetful.

With Valorant well into Episode 3 and with the introduction of KAY/O, Riot Games, the developers, have been making the best possible changes to greatly improve the gaming experience.

Information is still limited regarding this patch but we will provide regular updates as soon as Riot make them available.

Here is everything you need to know about Patch 3.03:

Read more: Valorant: Redeem Codes August 2021

Release Date

While there is no official release date at this stage, we expect it to drop during the first two weeks of August.

Download Size

Strangely, there was no mention of the download size. But fear not, we will update you as soon as this information emerges.

Patch Notes

At this time, a patch notes list has yet to be revealed by the developers. We will update this section as soon as the news is made public.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News