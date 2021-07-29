Man United transfer news: Journo reveals Kieran Trippier plan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Sam Pilger, Manchester United will wait until near the end of the transfer window to make their move for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Football Insider recently reported that Man United had a bid of £10m rejected by Atletico for Trippier.

The Spanish giants are reportedly unwilling to accept an offer for the 30-year-old that is lower than their £35m demands, which the Red Devils see as totally unrealistic.

However, it now appears that United are still after the right-back but could delay their efforts to sign him.

What has Sam Pilger said about Trippier’s future?

Pilger claims that Man United remain committed to signing Trippier this summer, but the Red Devils will wait until the latter stages of the transfer window to make their move for the defender.

The journalist suggests that the Manchester outfit will delay their move for the 30-year-old because they expect Atletico Madrid to lower their asking price for the England international.

What has Gareth Southgate said about Trippier?

Speaking after England's 1-0 win against Croatia at the European Championships earlier this summer, Three Lions manager Southgate had waxed lyrical over Trippier and suggested that he's played like a warrior over the last few seasons.

As per The Evening Standard, Southgate said, “He is a very underrated player. People are still looking at the player from a few years ago and not at the one who is at Atletico Madrid and playing like a warrior in the last few seasons.

“He is a big part of what we’ve done over the last few years and he gave a really good performance.”

How did Trippier perform for England at the Euros?

The 33-cap England international was one of the three right-backs included in Southgate's Euros squad this summer. Although, he proved to be versatile as he even played at left wing-back for the Three Lions at the tournament.

Trippier made five appearances at the championships and was even selected to feature in the final against Italy, where England were beaten on penalties.

According to WhoScored, one of the defender's strongest characteristics is his crossing and from wing-back he averaged 1.2 crosses per game at the tournament - he also registered one assist.

Trippier's versatility would make him a useful option for Man United next season and should he actually make the move to Old Trafford, he could provide further competition in both full-back areas.

