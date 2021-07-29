West Ham Transfer News: Irons on verge of sealing summer signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are on the verge of completing a loan move for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, according to L'Equipe.

What's the latest transfer news involving Areola?

It has been reported that the Irons have agreed a deal with PSG which will see Areola move to east London on a season-long loan deal, with the English club then having the option to buy the 28-year-old outright.

Areola is having his medical today, and the transfer is expected to be finalised by Friday.

What is Areola's pedigree?

Having come through PSG's youth system, Areola has made 107 appearances for the French side during his career, winning three league titles along the way.

He has also been loaned out on a number of occasions, including when he moved to Real Madrid in 2019. In his only season in the Spanish capital he won the Copa del Rey.

However, arguably the finest achievement of his career came on the international stage in 2018, when he acted as Hugo Lloris' understudy as France became world champions for the second time.

Can Areola finally become an established No. 1 at West Ham?

Areola has had to play second fiddle to another goalkeeper on a number of occasions over the years. This explains why he has only played just over 100 games for PSG in the past decade, while he was also limited to just nine appearances at Real Madrid.

Last season, though, he got regular game time under his belt at Fulham, and showed some promising signs as despite the team getting relegated, Areola managed to keep nine clean sheets.

He proved across the course of the campaign that he is good enough to be a No. 1 in the Premier League, and he could now get that opportunity to establish himself in this division if he can move ahead of Lukasz Fabianski in the pecking order next term.

Who will West Ham look to sign next?

Areola's move appears to be imminent, and West Ham have already set their sights on who they can bring in next.

The club have been linked with making a loan swoop for Liverpool's Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, and they are also reportedly interested in Jens Stryger Larsen, who can operate on either flank.

If they can wrap up a deal for Areola, this could be a springboard for the Hammers to further strengthen their squad in the final month of the transfer window, as they look to build on their impressive 2020/21 campaign.

