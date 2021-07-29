Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Clare Balding is a proper national treasure.

One of the best sports broadcasts in the history of British television, what Balding doesn’t know about sport isn’t worth knowing.

The 50-year-old is currently working across the Tokyo Olympics and she inadvertently produced an interview for the ages after swimming duo Tom Dean and Matt Richards won gold medals in the 4x200m freestyle final on Wednesday.

Clare Balding: 'Your third leg was phenomenal!'

Dean and Richards were close to bursting out laughing after Balding said: “And Matt, also for you, you’re 18 years old, it’s your first Olympics - and your third leg was just phenomenal!”

Watch the hilarious clip here…

Dean’s reaction was brilliant. The 21-year-old, who became the first British man since 1908 to win two swimming golds at the same Olympics, was on the verge of hysterics but somehow managed to keep it together.

As for Richards, he let out a little laugh before quickly composing himself and replying to the BBC presenter.

“Yeah I mean I haven't actually had a chance to watch it back yet,” the teenager said. “I’ve tried to find it. To be honest I'm having some trouble finding the video of the race.”

Fair play, lads. How you didn’t crack up will forever remain a mystery.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the video on social media…

