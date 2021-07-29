Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sometimes, the proverbial transfer rumour mill will churn out something so impossible to imagine, you find yourself wondering as to whether it might be a joke or not.

Indeed, while not to do a disservice to anyone's reporting - stranger things have happened - reports from Le 10 Sport that Paul Pogba had been offered to Liverpool is one of those examples.

Of course, nobody quite knows what has happened behind closed doors and, with the Manchester United star's contract expiring in the summer of 2022, it's not difficult to imagine agent Mino Raiola touting him around Europe's top clubs.

After all, Pogba could well be one of the most high profile free agents of all-time in just 12 months.

It's not the fact he's reportedly been offered to Liverpool that is so difficult to imagine. Considering all the brinkmanship involved in such high level talks, perhaps the subject was merely broached in order to apply some pressure to his current employers.

What is hard to compute, however, is the idea of Pogba swapping Old Trafford for Anfield.

At his best, the Frenchman is almost unplayable. When donning the blue of France, the 28-year-old often looks a class above than anyone in the midfield, mixing his unique passing range with the kind of intensity Roy Keane constantly berates him for lacking.

Still, the manner in which his Premier League career has gone - coupled with the exorbitant wage demands Raiola is thought to be asking for - makes a Liverpool move extremely unlikely.

That's without even mentioning how few players have switched between the two most successful teams in English football, with only Phil Chisnall, Allenby Chilton and Tom Miller having directly moved.

The idea of Pogba playing for Liverpool might be the most ridiculous suggestion in the annual silly season to date.

