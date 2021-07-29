FIFA 22: No pre-order bonuses for Nintendo Switch players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will only offer the Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch players, the developers have confirmed.

The virtual football series is due to receive an all-new look as EA look to replicate the real-life 2021/2022 campaign across multiple leagues across the world.

The American organisation announced, with some fanfare, that their latest creation will contain "HyperMotion" technology, which is designed to replicate player movement, passing and shooting much more accurately than in previous games.

While this gameplay innovation could transform the way that we look at games, EA confirmed that this would only be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers - not even PC players will get a chance to test the new features.

That being said, questions have been asked regarding the Nintendo Switch version, with last year's edition receiving awful reviews from the likes of Metacritic.

FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch

Similar to the trend we have been with PC players, Nintendo Switch gamers, with the Legacy Edition, will also not get the chance to sample HyperMotion.

Effectively, this edition of FIFA 22 will have the same innovations from FIFA 20 and 21 without any significant enhancements added. But the good news is it will come at a lower price of £39.99.

Despite this, Ultimate Team, Online Seasons, special player items and live updates to kick-off squads will be provided but the game will effectively be a re-skin from the previous two titles.

It must be frustrating for Switch players that they will almost be playing the same game as last year. But because the next-gen consoles are still so new, it may be a year or two until we see the technology added to Nintendo's handheld device. Here's to hoping.

