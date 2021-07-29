Tokyo Olympics 200m: Start date, favourites, how to watch & all you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Athletics events are one of the most highly-anticipated of any Olympic Games and they are set to make their return on Friday.

Between the men's and women's track and field, there are a lot of events to watch out for, but one of the most talked-about is the women's 200m.

GiveMeSport Women has put together everything you need to know ahead of the exciting 200m event.

What is the Olympic women's 200m?

The athletics 200m is a sprint running race taking place on a standard 400m length Olympic track. It begins on the curve of the circuit and finishes on the home straight.

The late Florence Griffith-Joyner still currently holds the combined world and Olympic record time of 21.34 seconds, which the American set back in 1988.

When does the Olympic women's 200m start?

After the athletics get underway on Friday, July 30th, fans will have just three days to wait until the women's 200m returns.

The heats will begin in the evening of Monday, August 2nd, which is the early hours of the morning UK time. A total of seven heats will take place before the semi-finals later that day.

The semis will start at 11.25 BST, ahead of the grand final on Tuesday, August 3rd at 13.50 BST.

Where is the Olympic women's 200m being held?

All athletics events this summer, including the womens' 200m sprint, will take place at the National Stadium in Meiji-Jingu Park, Tokyo.

How can I watch the Olympic women's 200m?

For viewers in the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will be broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics.

BBC One and Two will alternate between showing live events throughout the day, as well as offering a catch-up service on BBC iPlayer.

Who should I look out for in the Olympic women's 200m?

Five of the women competing this summer recorded a trial time of below 22 seconds. The quickest of the bunch was USA's Gabby Thomas, who ran a 21.61, making her the second-fastest ever. Behind her is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in second and compatriot Shericka Jackson in third. Between the two, they have eight Olympic medals – though none are in the 200m.

US duo Jenna Prandini and Anavia Battle were the fourth and fifth sub-22 sprinters, but the talent doesn't stop inside this bracket.

Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith currently holds the British record of 21.88 and will be looking to improve on her fifth place finish at the Rio 2016 Games. The 25-year-old also won the 200m in the Diamond League, so the high from that result will be fresh in her head.

In 2019, Asher-Smith won gold in the World Championships, earning a new personal best time of 21.88 and setting the new British record.

