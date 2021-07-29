Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What will the map look like?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite is expected to step away from aliens for Chapter 2 Season 8 which means the map could be revamped to accommodate an all-new direction.

While we are still quite some distance from the newest content being dropped onto the island, this has not stopped fans from having a go themselves at creating concept maps.

With its rumoured September release date, this will most likely cross into Halloween which is always a fun time to play Fortnite. What we do know is that leakers have managed to retrieve data that suggests a new element called "The Sideways" could be introduced.

Whether this will be a location on a map or an entity that travels around, remains to be seen. But we are expecting it to be a spooky affair with Kevin The Cube making a return and various zombie and Halloween-themed cosmetics to pick up from the Battle Pass.

It will be interesting to see what Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, come up with over the next six weeks with Season 8 expected to be released roughly around 13th or 14th September 2021.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map

While significant changes are expected to make, in accordance with the new theme and skins, it is not yet known at this time what those alterations will be.

But fear not, we will provide an update to this article as soon as more information emerges.

Fortnite is available to play free-of-charge on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, iOS and Android.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News