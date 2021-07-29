Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Notable boxing outlet BoxRec have ranked the top 10 boxers in the history of the sport and a few exclusions might surprise many.

Floyd Mayweather tops the list, something which may not be surprising given that he has a perfect record, having won all of his 50 fights.

He is ahead of his rival Manny Pacquaio who he beat in 2015 in what was called "The Fight of the Century". Argentina's Carlos Monzon is in third place.

Muhammad Ali expectedly is in the list at 4th place, something which will anger many as he is considered to be the greatest sportsperson of all time.

The legendary Sugar Ray Robinson completes the top 5 and is followed by Bernard Hopkins and Joe Louis at 6th and 7th respectively.

Archie Moore is at No.8 while Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez complete the list.

The biggest omission is unarguably Mike Tyson who most people will have as one of their top 10 boxers of all time. Iron Mike won 50 of his 56 fights and was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-1990.

Other notable omissions include Sugar Ray Leonard, Sonny Liston and Evander Holyfield.

Here are the top 10 boxers of all time according to BoxRec.

10. Julio Cesar Chavez - 107-6-2

9. Oscar De La Hoya - 39-6-0

8. Archie Moore - 186-23-10

7. Joe Louis - 66-3-0

6. Bernard Hopkins - 55-8-2

5. Sugar Ray Robinson - 174-19-6

4. Muhammad Ali - 56-5-0

3. Carlos Monzon - 87-3-9

2. Manny Pacquiao - 62-7-2

1. Floyd Mayweather - 50-0-0

There will be many who will disagree with the fact that Muhammad Ali is not at the top of the list, especially people who've watched him up close.

However, Mayweather retired with the all-enviable record of having won all of his professional boxing fights. Not to forget, he won 15 world championships in five different weight classes. So, Money does make a strong case for himself.

Having said that, omitting one of the finest exponents of boxing in Tyson is nothing short of a travesty.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

News Now - Sport News