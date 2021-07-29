Sony Release New PS5 Beta Software

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sony has released new beta software on PS5 to trial the changes and improvements before deploying worldwide.

Only recently it was revealed that the console has been bought over 10 million times and yet it still remains one of the hardest consoles to buy on the market.

Sony is making sure they provide the latest updates and software so that the new generation console keeps its popularity. For updates on when the console is back in stock, check out PS5 stock tracker.

This new software beta they have released looks to be a good addition for the console, but it also has some conditions.

What Exactly Will Be Involved in the PS5 Software beta?

The software beta will bring a lot to the PS5 consoles. It has been reported that it will include access to the M.2 SSD slot as well as some new UX enhancements and customisations.

These are some pretty cool features and no doubt many will be wanting to get their hands on the software beta, but it sadly is only available in a handful of countries. The countries are:

United States of America

Canada

Japan

United Kingdom

Germany

France

There is one catch, however, as you do need to have some specific requirements in order to get this software beta. You need to have an M.S SSD that has read speeds of 5,500 MB/s or even faster.

Without doubt Sony have done a great job with the PS5, and making the software better will make the gameplay even more enjoyable.

By doing this, Sony is making sure that the new generation console can continue to compete with Xbox’s new generation console, the Xbox Series X/S.

No doubt the PS5 will continue to improve in more ways than one, but with this software beta coming out, it might be a while until we see some more drastic changes.

