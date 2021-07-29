Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's fair to say that Eden Hazard hasn't made the sort of impact that he - or Real Madrid - were expecting when he joined the club two years ago.

Los Blancos parted with £89m in order to secure the services of the Belgian winger from Chelsea in 2019. As of yet, the 13-time European Champions have seen very little return on that investment.

Hazard's time in Madrid has been blighted by injury, Just last season alone, he missed 30 games for the La Liga giants due to fitness concerns.

Medical personnel at the club are keen to ensure that Hazard doesn't rush his return to action and suffer a further setback. As such, he is being limited to gym sessions and some light training activity as he works his way back to fitness.

Some members of the Real dressing room, though, are believed to be shocked at just how thin Hazard is looking following his return from the summer break.

Footage shared by the El Chiringuito TV Twitter account certainly backs up this suggestion with clips showing Hazard working out - appearing noticeably more lightweight than fans have been used to seeing him.

A recipient of a fair amount of criticism over his weight at times since arriving in the Spanish capital, this footage shows that Hazard has clearly put in a lot of work on his overall conditioning over the summer, despite his injury problems - something that everyone at the Bernabeu will be encouraged by.

Pre-season injuries are unfortunately nothing new for Hazard, having dealt with some form of issue prior to each of his two previous campaigns in Madrid. He will no doubt be as keen to get fully up to speed as Real fans are to see it happen.

The football knows all too well what a fabulous talent Hazard can be at his best. Fingers crossed he is able to put his fitness woes behind him this term. He definitely deserves some luck where injuries are concerned.

