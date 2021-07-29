Arsenal Transfer News: Fab Romano gives update on Martin Odegaard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal will look to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal if Real Madrid allow the player to leave, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Martin Odegaard?

The transfer expert has revealed that the 22-year-old is the Gunners' 'main target' when it comes to signing a new number 10, but that the situation is 'complicated'.

Romano also states that should Real Madrid decide that the player is surplus to requirements, then Arsenal will try to sign the midfielder permanently, after a loan spell at the club last season.

How did Odegaard perform last season?

The Norwegian already knows the Emirates Stadium well, having spent the second-half of the 20/21 season on loan in North London. He quickly established himself in Mikel Arteta's side. He made 20 appearances, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Even though he was only at Arsenal for a few months, Odegaard's impact on the team has been shown by WhoScored. The attacking midfielder provided the joint-most key passes per Premier League game in the team last season, with an average of 1.4.

He finished second in the pass success percentage department, with a 90.9% success rate. Those figures show that he knows how to find a team mate with the ball.

Is no.10 an important role for Arsenal to fill?

It is no surprise that Arsenal are keen on signing Odegaard with limited options at No.10. The club haven't really had an established player in that role since Mezut Ozil left.

Looking at the Arsenal squad on Transfermarkt, the only attacking midfielder is Emile Smith Rowe, and perhaps he will be used in that role at times.

But as Romano says, the Gunners seem keen to make the current Real Madrid talent their new number 10, and would like to get a deal done.

How much would it cost to sign Odegaard?

If Arsenal do sign Odegaard, they may have to spend big. Transfermarkt rates the player as being worth £36m, but reports from Defensa Central in May claimed he would cost €60m (£51m) to sign this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a few big money signings this summer. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Telegraph recently reported that the Gunners are considering a move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez - who Pete O'Rourke believes may cost £77m.

The Evening Standard reports that Ben White's £50m move from Brighton to Arsenal is almost complete, as the player has had a medical.

Technical director Edu seems to be willing to go that extra mile this summer, although it remains to be seen if Arsenal can afford Odegaard as well as the likes of Martinez and White.

