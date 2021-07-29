Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao is of the opinion that defeating Errol Spence Jr. will make him one of the all time greats.

The Filipino fighter will lock horns with the American on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for the WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles. Spence is the current holder of all titles barring the latter.

In an interview with The Sun, Pacquiao spoke about his favorite fights and said that his victory over Oscar de la Hoya 2008 was the most impactful of his career so far.

He also said that if he dethroned Spence of his titles, then he would be talked about as one of the sport's all time greats.

Pacquiao said: “We recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of my US debut where I beat Lehlo Ledwaba to win his IBF junior featherweight title. That was certainly special because it was also my first fight with Freddie.

"The fight that had the biggest impact on my career was against Oscar De La Hoya. Everything changed for me after that one.

I got a lot of satisfaction beating Matthysse, Broner and Thurman in a 12-month period, becoming the oldest man to win a welterweight title.

"Beating Errol Spence would be very special to me for all the obvious reasons and could elevate me into the discussion of being among the all-time greats in the sport. We have a lot of hard work left to do first for that to happen.”

From his 71 fights so far, Pacquiao has won 62 of them. He has also won 12 major world titles in eight different weight classes, being the only boxer to do so.

Hence, Pacquiao is already one of boxing's all time great practitioners and his result against Spence won't affect his legacy.

The 42-year-old has an enormous amount of experience but his opponent is currently at the peak of his powers. So, defeating Spence will surely be a daunting task for Pacquiao.

