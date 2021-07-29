Chelsea Transfer News: Why Blues have acted quickly in Jules Kounde deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Chelsea have moved quickly for Jules Kounde to prevent other clubs from signing him this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jules Kounde?

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Chelsea and Sevilla are in discussions over a move for Kounde this summer that could involve Kurt Zouma in a possible swap deal.

The journalist suggested that the Blues are offering €30m/€35m (£25.5m/£29.8m) plus Zouma in negotiations and personal terms are not a problem as the defender is waiting to join Chelsea.

It now appears that the London outfit have moved quickly for his signature due to fears that other clubs would sign him up.

Enter here

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Kounde?

O'Rourke believes that Kounde is perfect for Chelsea and claims that the Blues have moved quickly for the 22-year-old to prevent other clubs from signing him.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “Chelsea, they need a centre-back and Thiago Silva’s not getting any younger. They’ve had other issues with Rudiger who was in and out of the team under different managers last year, Christensen came good in the second half of last season.

Transfer News LIVE: Areola to West Ham, Arsenal keen on Martinez

"But I think if they get someone like a Kounde, I think he’s perfect for Chelsea. He’s young, he’s only going to get better, he’s played at the highest level for Sevilla."

He added, “I think Chelsea, they’ve gone out here to try and get this deal done quickly to try and prevent other clubs moving for Kounde, because I’m sure most people in Spain probably expected Real Madrid to make a move for him."

To hear what O'Rourke had to say in full about Kounde to Chelsea, check out the video below...

How experienced is Kounde?

Considering Kounde is just 22 years old, he already has a wealth of experience at the top level.

The defender recently played a part in France's exploits at the European Championships this summer. He made one appearance for the side at the tournament against Portugal, where he was utilised as a right-back.

Kounde also featured in Sevilla's Champions League campaign last term, after he helped the side lift the Europa League trophy the season before.

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

Will Chelsea make any other signings this summer?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Football Insider recently revealed that Chelsea are readying a £130m offer for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer.

The report suggested that a move for the Norwegian has been given the go-ahead by Roman Abarmovich and the club are now preparing a straight cash offer for the 21-year-old.

Should the Blues add both Haaland and Kounde to their ranks this summer they will have improved in both attack and defence. This would put them in a very strong position to compete for the Premier League title in the upcoming campaign.

News Now - Sport News