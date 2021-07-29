FIFA 22: Gameplay trailer unveiled with impressive HyperMotion breakdown

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 was showcased in all its glory once more during the developer's latest trailer.

The successful virtual football franchise will be moving into its 27th year of production following the initial launch of FIFA International Soccer back in 1993 and will be producing a game specifically for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the first time.

While FIFA 21 was available for those systems, it came out a month after PS4 and Xbox One received their versions. But having showcased their impressive HyperMotion technology in their first trailer, EA have got players across the globe excited.

Huge changes were rumoured to be in the works for FIFA 22, especially to their most successful game mode Ultimate Team (FUT), with an all-new look to the multiplayer squad-building feature.

That being said, we were treated to more juicy content on the back of EA's gaming expo where more was revealed about FIFA 22 and what players can expect when they get their hands on a copy.

FIFA 22 Gameplay trailer

Their slogan, "Powered by Football," was the main emphasis of their latest trailer which went out recently. EA went into detail regarding how they made HyperMotion technology possible, including the highly impressive full-team authentic motion.

Described as "the biggest animation refresh in FIFA history," the developers opted to use a full-on 11v11 match with motion suits equipped to capture high-intensity footage. As a result, 4000 new animations have been added to the game, meaning that FIFA 22 will possess an entirely fresh feel to those experienced players.

Here is the full gameplay trailer that was shared on Twitter:

Other factors that were mentioned by EA are as follows:

ML-Flow

Kinetic Air Battles

Composed Ball Control

Player Humanisation

Everything regarding team shape, A.I. behaviour off the ball, set-pieces, defensive jostling and advanced ball control was covered in detail to illustrate HyperMotion at its best. This is building up to be one of the biggest FIFA launches in years, with some seismic changes being made.

FIFA 22 will be released on 1st October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Get it in your diaries, FIFA fans!

