QPR Transfer News: Hoops set to seal bargain deal for experienced ace

After sealing a ninth-place finish in the Championship last season, Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to reach new heights in this division during the upcoming campaign.

The Hoops stepped up their preparations for the new term by defeating Manchester United 4-2 in their latest pre-season friendly.

Whilst a number of the club's players managed to deliver impressive displays during this particular clash, Moses Odubajo produced a particularly memorable moment at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as he netted a stunning long-range effort.

Released by Sheffield Wednesday following the club's relegation to the third-tier of English football earlier this year, the right-back has recently been training with the Hoops as he looks to earn a move to a new club.

Odubajo was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the second-half of the previous campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury in January.

Having since recovered from this particular issue, the defender is now seemingly edging closer to securing a move to QPR after proving his worth to Warburton.

According to West London Sport, Odubajo has now agreed personal terms with the Hoops and is set to join the club on a free transfer within the next 48 hours.

It is understood that the defender has been brought in as a replacement for Todd Kane who will be allowed to leave QPR this summer after falling out of favour with Warburton.

Having previously worked alongside Odubajo during his time in charge of Brentford, Warburton will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of the 28-year-old.

Providing that this move does indeed go through, the right-back could be handed his competitive debut in QPR's clash with Millwall on August 7th.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is an incredibly shrewd bit of business by the Hoops as they will be securing the services of a player who possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

Having featured on 157 occasions in the Championship during his career to date, Odubajo knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus could prove to be a valuable addition to QPR's squad.

Although the defender's struggles with consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.54 in the second-tier, he could potentially thrive under the guidance of Warburton who has had a positive impact on his players in recent years.

Providing that Odubajo is able to hit the ground running for QPR, he may play a major role in helping the club achieve a successful start to the upcoming campaign.

