Lionel Messi has been at the top of world football for the past 15 years.

The Argentine is arguably the best footballer to have ever walked the earth.

Messi has scored nearly 700 goals in his career, won 34 trophies with Barcelona and has a record six Ballon d'Or trophies to his name.

Now 34 years old, Messi is still playing at an extraordinarily high level and is the favourite to add another Ballon d'Or to his collection later this year.

Messi cannot go on forever, though, and it's very likely that we will see him hang up his boots in some time in the next five years.

The Barcelona legend is nearing the end of his career but we may be seeing another Messi dominating world football some time in the near future.

Messi has three sons: Thiago (8), Mateo (5) and Ciro (3).

He has posted a video on Instagram of himself playing football with Thiago and Mateo while on vacation.

And Mateo, despite being just five years old, already looks like he's inherited his father's magic.

Mateo showed some neat touches and showed decent ability to strike the ball as the three Messi's kept the ball away from another youngster.

Mateo's skills with a football are very good for someone of his age, it must be said.

Football fans have been impressed with Mateo's football ability and you can view some reaction below.

Messi has become one of the very best players of all time partly due to his burning desire to win.

He said in 2019 that his sons also do not want to lose at anything.

"He’s [Mateo] beginning to understand what it means when we lose and what it means for me and the team," Messi told TYC Sport, per Tribuna.

"Both Thiago and Mateo are Barca fans now. Neither likes to lose at anything. They’re very competitive. When they lose, they suffer too."

Maybe, just maybe, we'll see the two of them emulate their father and become professional footballers.

