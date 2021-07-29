Total War: Warhammer 3 Gameplay Footage Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many Warhammer fans are getting excited for the release of Total War: Warhammer 3 and they will be even happier following the release of gameplay footage.

The upcoming turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega is part of the hugely successful Total War series and gamers will want to get their hands on this new game immediately to find out how the story continues.

These excited fans will not have to wait much longer as it has been revealed that the game is scheduled to launch in 2021.

The gameplay footage has not failed to disappoint and hopefully it will feel as good to play as it looks.

Read More: Total War: Warhammer 3: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Factions, Map, Latest News and Everything You Need to Know

Total War: Warhammer 3 Gameplay Footage Has Been Revealed

The developers of this game were not frightened to show off a lot of gameplay via YouTube, and this is a very telling sign. This confidence must mean that they are very happy with how the game is turning out.

The video is just under 30 minutes long, and as well as including a lot of gameplay footage, you also see people who created the game like the studio director speak out about it and you can tell how much they want the community to enjoy the new game.

To watch all 30 minutes of the video, take a look at the YouTube footage below.

There is a lot to uncover in the game as Warhammer is not simple. Players have to get to grips with factions, the map and also weapons.

With this gameplay footage, there won’t be a lot of surprises ahead of release. This isn’t an issue, however, as the game is highly anticipated, even with all of the information revealed ahead of it being playable.

Warhammer is a huge franchise, and no doubt demand will be high for the game, so make sure you are either pre-ordering it when possible or getting it early on the day of release.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News