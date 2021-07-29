Manchester City "really confident" of completing Premier League record transfer deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Manchester City are really confident of securing a deal to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

Football Insider recently claimed that Aston Villa captain Grealish is set to join Man City next week after the playmaker agreed a huge contract with the Premier League champions.

The report suggested that Villa are resigned to losing the 25-year-old who has his heart set on a move to the Etihad this summer.

It now appears that City could have to pay close to £100m for Grealish, but the Manchester outfit believe the deal will get done.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Grealish to Man City?

O'Rourke claims that Man City are really confident of getting a deal to sign Grealish over the line this summer and he suggested it'll probably set a new Premier League transfer record.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “The latest I’m hearing on this one is Manchester City are really confident of getting this deal over the line. It’ll probably be a new Premier League transfer record as well.

"Probably close to £100m for Grealish, but the signals that Man City are getting are that they think this deal can get done and will get over the line. And Jack Grealish will be a Manchester City player for the start of the new season.”

To hear what O'Rourke said about Grealish in full, check out the video below...

Will Grealish become the new record Premier League signing?

Should Man City pay close to £100m to Aston Villa for Grealish, then he would become the Premier League's most expensive signing ever according to Transfermarkt.

As it stands, Manchester United's Paul Pogba is the most expensive signing having joined the Red Devils for £94.5m. In fact, the Premier League's four most expensive deals are from United. Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku were all signed for north of £75m.

How could Man City line-up at the start of the season?

Grealish isn't the only England international that Man City have been linked with signing this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham captain Harry Kane could also be a target for the side.

Kane would certainly be a strong addition to the Citizens' attack as he registered more goals and assists than any other player in the Premier League last season, with 23 and 14 respectively.

Should Grealish and Kane join City's forward ranks for the upcoming season, it's difficult to see anything other than another title victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Here is how they could line-up at the start of the season:

Ederson;

Kyler Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo;

Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan;

Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

