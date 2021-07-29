Ranking Every Halo Game From Best To Worst According To Their Metacritic Score

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo is one of the most successful gaming franchises on the planet and we have ranked all the games from worst to best according to their Metacritic score.

The first Halo was released all the way back in 2001 and follows the story of famous hero Master Chief, who would become a gaming legend due to these games.

The first-person shooter developed by Bungie was made into an Xbox exclusive, and in hindsight, the console will be thoroughly happy that they managed to secure this franchise.

With the upcoming release of Halo Infinite, we will be treated to more epic tales of Master Chief.

Here is every Halo game ranked from best to worst according to their Metacritic score.

16: Halo: Spartan Strike (Metacritic Score- 66)

This top-down shooter released in 2015 on the PC but failed to make a good impression in the Halo franchise as it features at the bottom of this list.

15: Halo: Spartan Assault (Metacritic Score- 70)

Another top-down shooter, and clearly this game released in 2013 showed that games of this type were not a big hit with the Halo fan base.

14: Halo Wars 2 (Metacritic Score- 79)

In this PC game released in 2017, players led Spartans, Warthogs and other classic Halo fighting forces in a brutal war against a terrifying new enemy.

13: Halo: Reach Remastered (Metacritic Score- 81)

This game released in 2019 was created due to the fact that Halo Reach was so successful and fans were wanting a remastered version on the PC.

12: Halo Wars (Metacritic Score- 82)

This game released in 2017 was set early in the iconic war and saw players get a chance to see what the stories of a few of the other heroes in the franchise was.

11: Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (Metacritic Score- 82)

This game released in 2011 was the remastered version of the original "Halo" campaign, created in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the game.

10: Halo 3: ODST (Metacritic Score- 83)

This game released back in 2009 gave fans a lot of great multiplayer content as well as a new cooperative campaign.

9: Halo: The Master Chief Collection- Halo 4 (Metacritic Score- 84)

In this Halo game released in 2020, gamers were left shipwrecked on a new world and were faced with new enemies and deadly technology.

8: Halo 5: Guardians (Metacritic Score- 84)

This game was released back in 2015 on the Xbox One and saw players go on the hunt to find the missing Master Chief.

7: Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Metacritic Score- 85)

This 2014 Xbox One game saw the complete story of Master Chief become available on one console.

6: Halo 4 (Metacritic Score- 87)

One of the classics of the franchise that sadly misses out on the top 5; Halo 4 was released for the Xbox 360 all the way back in 2012.

5: Halo: The Master Chief Collection - Halo 3 (Metacritic Score- 88)

The PC game was released in 2020 and it saw players able to play the third game of the Halo collection on a better version.

4: Halo: Reach (Metacritic Score- 91)

The original Halo Reach was released back in 2010 on the Xbox 360 and immediately became an absolute classic.

3: Halo 3 (Metacritic Score- 94)

The third game in the franchise was released back in 2007 and became one of the community's most favourite Halo games.

2: Halo 2 (Metacritic Score- 95)

The second game released in 2004 sees an alien race threaten to destroy all humankind. Gamers have to try and stop them by using Master Chief.

1: Halo: Combat Evolved (Metacritic Score- 97)

The first game in the Halo franchise was released back in 2001 on the Xbox and players got their first glimpse at Master Chief.

The franchise is an absolute classic in the gaming world and no doubt as more and more Halo games get released, it will continue to be a classic.

