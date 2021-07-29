Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn still can't get over Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout against Logan Paul, saying it 'was the biggest load of s*** I've ever seen'.

'Money' Mayweather walked home with a reported $100 million for his efforts following the eight-round exhibition against the social media influencer, but was met with a fierce wave of criticism from boxing fans who essentially accused the American of robbing them blind.

However, that hasn't stopped fellow YouTuber Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji, who beat Paul by split decision on his debut in November 2019, from throwing his hat in the ring for a shot at 'The Best Ever'.

The 28-year-old boldly claimed he would 'f*** up' the former world champion on a recent episode of the 'IMPAULSIVE' podcast.

When asked if he thinks a fight between KSI and Mayweather is 'inevitable', Hearn told the UMM YouTube channel: "No, I mean look, let's be honest; Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather was the biggest load of s*** I’ve ever seen.

"If you want to pay twenty quid or whatever, you've got one of the greatest fighters of all time against a 0-1 YouTuber, and after the fight Floyd Mayweather is laughing at everyone saying 'I robbed your bank'.

"No, listen, if you want to put two YouTubers in that can't really fight and it's 50/50, no problem, but that was, nah... I don't like exhibitions either, like, what's an exhibition? You either have a tear up or you don't."

Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Sport who was the head of the boxing department before he succeeded his dad Barry Hearn in April 2021, also had his say on the current state of celebrity boxing and whether he thinks it has a place in the sport.

He added: "Look, KSI is a massive star; I promoted the KSI-Logan Paul fight in Los Angeles, sold it out.

"It was a bit weird for me, you know, I'm standing up on the stage at the press conference like, 'Yeah, well your mum this', and I'm like, 'Oh Jesus, we're not going there, are we?'

"But a lot of people tuned in, if we can bring a new audience to the sport, that's always good, but then we have to educate them why they're here.

"We can't just have loads and loads of YouTube stuff, it'll peter out very quickly, but anything that brings fresh, young eyeballs to boxing, I'm all for it."

The 42-year-old then discussed the hilarious 'No Context Hearn' parody account, re-enacting one of the most iconic lines in boxing history.

He stated: "My darling, you with the headband, you are different gravy. I was selling strawberries at the time in Hull and this girl walked past with the headband on and it just came straight out, you know, so, yeah, 'My darling, you with the headband, you are different gravy', that is correct, that is my favourite."

