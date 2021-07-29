Nottingham Forest: Reds midfielder edging closer to sealing City Ground exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Championship campaign set to kick-off next week, it will be intriguing to see who will emerge as contenders for promotion in this particular division.

Whilst the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Sheffield United will all be looking to seal immediate returns to the top-flight, Nottingham Forest are currently able to call upon the services of a manager who knows exactly what it takes to secure automatic promotion at this level.

Having previously guided Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to the Premier League, Chris Hughton will be hoping to replicate this feat with the Reds in the not too distant future.

In order for his side to have any chance of achieving a relative amount of success next season, the Forest boss will need to nail his transfer recruitment in the coming weeks.

However, before focusing on incomings, Hughton may first have to wave goodbye to one of his players if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to news outlet Sport FM, Forest midfielder Fouad Bachirou is closing in on a move to Omonia Nicosia.

The 31-year-old, who has been capped at international level by Comoros, has ultimately failed to make a lasting impression for the Reds since joining the club from Malmo.

Unable to force his way into the club's starting eleven, Bachirou was limited to just three appearances in all competitions during the previous campaign.

Although the midfielder's situation wasn't helped by the fact that he picked up a hamstring injury last year, he struggled to make any sort of impression after making a return to fitness.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is currently unclear whether Bachirou will be making a permanent or a temporary move to Omonia Nicosia, it is hardly a surprise that Forest are keen to part ways with the midfielder.

Considering that Hughton is currently able to call upon the services of Jack Colback, Ryan Yates and Cafu, it is extremely unlikely that Bachirou will be able to overtake this particular trio in the pecking order at the City Ground next season.

Therefore, a move to Cyprus may end up being beneficial for the former Malmo man as he could be handed the chance to revive his career which has stalled during his time in England.

Providing that Hughton is able to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in the Championship later this year, he may not necessarily miss Bachirou if the midfielder finalises a switch to Omonia Nicosia.

