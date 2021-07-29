Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was major controversy at the British Grand Prix earlier this month as Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the race after clashing with Lewis Hamilton.

The two rivals collided in the first lap of the race and Verstappen's Red Bull hit the barriers at some rate of knots.

The Dutchman went to hospital but, thankfully, he was released after being given the all-clear.

Hamilton went on to win at Silverstone, cutting Verstappen's lead at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings to eight points.

The Red Bull driver was furious after the race.

Verstappen took to Twitter to call out Hamilton following the incident.

Verstappen appeared in front of the cameras on Thursday and he did not hold back one bit as he called out Hamilton and Mercedes once again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I do [think they were disrespectful]. Not only just their celebration, but also the team, their side. They celebrated like it was a World Championship win.

"I don't think you can do that when you just caused such a crash and the guy has to go to hospital for checks.

"I mean, if it were the other way round, I definitely would deserve a good kicking and my dad would tell me that. And that's how I grew up. You cannot do these kind of things. That's why I thought it was not correct."

Verstappen also said that his rival's penalty shout have been more severe.

“I don't think the penalty was correct, because basically you take out your main rival, and especially with the speed we have in our cars, we're miles ahead of, let's say, the third best team," he said, per Formula1.com.

"We are easily 40-50 seconds ahead in normal conditions, so a 10-second penalty doesn't do anything. So definitely that penalty should have been more severe.”

The battle between Verstappen and Hamilton at the Hungarian GP is bound to be fascinating.

1 of 20 Where was Lewis Hamilton born? Stevenage London Peterborough Manchester

News Now - Sport News