Leeds Transfer News: Elland Road medical set for Friday

Goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson is closing in on completing his move to Leeds United, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Klaesson?

The 20-year-old currently plays for Valerenga but he is now set to move away from his homeland after the Norwegian outfit accepted a bid from Leeds that is set to rise to £2m once performance-related add-ons are factored in.

Klaesson is expected to undergo his medical at Elland Road on Friday, with the transfer then likely to be finalised shortly afterwards.

Are there any potential stumbling blocks?

The 6 foot 3 shot-stopper has yet to represent Norway at senior level in his fledgling career. However, Leeds have already applied for a work permit for the youngster, and due to the fact that he has played for his country's youth teams all the way up to the Under-21s, they are confident that Klaesson will get the necessary paperwork to move to England.

Therefore, it appears unlikely that anything will stop this transfer getting over the line.

Who will Klaesson replace?

Earlier this week, GIVEMESPORT covered a report on Kiko Casilla, who has recently completed a season-long loan move to Spanish side Elche.

The experienced goalkeeper stated that he wants to stay in Spain moving forwards, and made it clear that he does not intend to return to Leeds as long as things go to plan over the next 12 months.

With this in mind, Marcelo Bielsa needed to bring in a capable replacement for Casilla, and he seems to have identified Klaesson as the right man for the job.

Who could Leeds target next?

Leeds appear to be focused on strengthening their midfield this summer once they complete the signing of Klaesson.

The team had a couple of standout players in this area of the pitch last year, with Stuart Dallas registering 10 goal contributions in the league, while Kalvin Phillips was an ever-present when fit, and his performances led to him becoming an England regular during their run to the Euro 2020 final earlier this month.

Despite this, Leeds still want to bring in reinforcements, and they have recently been linked with making a move for Yangel Herrera, while they are also interested in signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher on loan.

It seems that their efforts to land Gallagher may be in vain, though, as the 21-year-old has reportedly made the decision to join fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace instead.

