Tottenham transfer news: Spurs target £50m star who Paratici rates highly

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Vlahovic?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Firenze Viola recently claimed that Tottenham are ready to invest in Vlahovic who's seen as a possible alternative to Harry Kane should he leave the club this summer.

It now appears that Fiorentina's price demands for Vlahovic have been revealed amid speculation over Spurs' attentiveness to the forward's situation.

How much do Fiorentina want for Vlahovic?

The Telegraph reiterated Tottenham's interest in Vlahovic and claims that Fiorentina are expected to demand around £50m for the striker who has attracted interest from other European clubs.

The Serbia international is reportedly the No.1 strike target for the north London outfit this summer and ideally he would join to play alongside Kane. Although, the England international's future is still uncertain with Manchester City reportedly interested.

The report suggests that the 21-year-old is highly rated by Spurs' newly appointed managing director of football Fabio Paratici and is expected to be able to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

What has Vlahovic said about his future?

The Serbian forward, who scored 21 goals in Italy's top flight last season, remained coy over his future recently and suggested that anything is possible. Vlahovic even mentioned that he could stay in Serie A for his entire career.

In a recent interview with Meridian Sport regarding his future at Fiorentina, Vlahovic said, "You never know, maybe it will happen tomorrow or maybe I’ll stay my entire career in Serie A....at the moment I’m only thinking about Fiorentina. We’ll see what happens in the future."

According to Salary Sport, Vlahovic currently earns a weekly wage of £28,000 and his deal is set to expire in June 2023 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing. Although, should Spurs sign him it's likely that he'll be on a considerably higher salary.

Could Vlahovic partner Kane up top for Spurs?

The Telegraph claims that Spurs are looking for attacking support instead of a replacement for Kane which suggests that the club believe he will be staying this summer, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Vlahovic certainly appears to have the ability to play alongside Kane, as he had a habit of scoring for Fiorentina last season and his tally of 21 goals were enough to rank him as Serie A's fourth top scorer behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Should Vlahovic actually sign for Tottenham, it remains to be seen whether he will partner Kane as the England captain's future remains in the dark. There is still a lot of uncertainty about who could lead the line for Spurs next season.

