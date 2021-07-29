Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles in race to sign £12m-rated dribble master

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing midfielder Angelo Fulgini, as reported by the Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Fulgini?

Fulgini has caught the eye across Europe over the past 12 months, with clubs in France, including Monaco, and Spain reportedly tracking him.

Now, Palace are believed to have entered the race for his signature, alongside fellow Premier League side Newcastle. Fulgini's current club, Angers, are ready to cash in on the 24-year-old, which could help Palace's chances of landing the promising talent.

How much will Fulgini cost?

Transfermarkt value the 6 foot midfielder at £10.8m, and it is understood that Angers will look to receive a similar amount of money to this in order to let Fulgini go.

The Ligue 1 outfit have reportedly set Fulgini's price-tag at £12m.

What were Fulgini's stats in 2020/21?

Fulgini played a major role in helping Angers secure a 13th-place finish last season, as he established himself as the side's star player.

In 36 appearances in all competitions he netted 10 goals, while also racking up four assists. As per WhoScored, he made 57 key passes and attempted 66 shots on goal - none of his teammates bettered him in either of these categories.

However, it is his dribbling which stood out more than anything else. Fulgini completed 81 successful dribbles in France's top-flight in 2020/21. By comparison, Eberechi Eze led the way for Palace when it came to dribbles but he could only manage 64.

These remarkable statistics helped earn Fulgini a WhoScored average match rating of 7.13. No one in Angers or Palace's current squads received a higher mark last term.

Would Fulgini be a good signing for Palace?

Palace have already had an eye-catching transfer window, having signed Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen in recent weeks. If they can tempt Fulgini over to Selhurst Park, this would be another excellent addition to Patrick Vieira's side.

Fulgini largely operated in the No. 10 role last year, and he had great success in this position, chipping in with useful goals and causing opponents problems with his dribbling ability.

Should he join Palace, he could potentially play alongside Wilfried Zaha and Eze in 2021/22, which would be a mouthwatering prospect.

The club were arguably over-reliant on Zaha and Eze at times last year, so bringing in another player who can score and create goals would help both men, although Eze is set to miss the first part of the season as he recovers from an achilles injury, meaning that Palace fans would have to wait a while before seeing the trio in action together.

