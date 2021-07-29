Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is so 'confident' that his fighter will beat Tyson Fury, he claims he's 'got about half a million out in bets'.

Two-time unified heavyweight world champion Joshua, 31, will defend his 200-pound titles against former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, in London in September after Fury was forced to fight Deontay Wilder instead due to an arbitration ruling.

If both 'AJ' and Fury earn victories over their respective opponents, the heavyweights could be headed for the biggest bout in British boxing history, and Hearn is confident his fighter will have his hand raised should they finally meet in the ring.

"Every single day of the week," Hearn told the UMM YouTube channel. "I've got so many bets out on this; I've got £50 grand with Darren Till, I've got £50 grand with Billy Joe Saunders, I've got £50 grand... I can't remember all the £50 grands I've got, do you know what I mean?

"I've got about half a million out in bets, and it didn't even happen, and I'm giving people even money, AJ was the underdog in the bookies!

"That's how confident I am. So, yes, I believe AJ's getting better and better all the time, he will beat Tyson Fury."

Joshua will face another formidable opponent on 25 September when he defends his titles against Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

While some may argue that Fury is the best heavyweight in the world, Hearn feels Joshua's hitlist speaks for itself.

"One hundred per cent," he added. "This guy is so underrated. When you look at his resume, going back to Dillian Whyte, beating Charles Martin, fighting Klitschko, then Takam, then Povetkin, Parker, Ruiz, Ruiz, Pulev, Usyk, these are consecutive fights.

"There was no easy little 'gimmies' on the way, do you know what I mean, that's something that like normally happens with a world champion that's been reigning five years.

"This guy's a throwback fighter, he's getting better and better, he needs all the respect in the world as a true heavyweight great now, not in time, let's appreciate him now.

"But I promise you that over time he will go down as one of the all time heavyweight greats. I promise. And by the way, he's a proper, proper lovely fella.

"He grafts his nuts off every single day, he lives the right life, he wants to improve as an individual and as a fighter every single day, and you have to respect that."

