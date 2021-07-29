Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool and Hertha Berlin met at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on Thursday evening for their pre-season match.

It was the German club who raced into a two-goal lead.

Santiago Ascacibar gave the Bundliesga club the lead in the 21st minute after converting from a set-piece.

Unfortunately, the Argentine suffered an injury in a collision with Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher

and had to be subbed off.

Suat Serdar then netted an incredible strike from an extremely tight angle to make it 2-0.

Liverpool battled back, though, and found themselves level at the break after two quick-fire goals.

Sadio Mane pulled one back for Jurgen Klopp's side after some brilliant work by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The Reds restored parity five minutes later with a stunning goal.

Naby Keita tackled a Hertha Berlin player in midfielder before sliding a ball through for Mohamed Salah.

In a tight angle and with a defender in close proximity, Salah produced an absolutely outrageous backheel to give Takumi Minamino an open goal.

The Japanese midfielder had the easiest task of putting the ball in an empty net and he made no mistake to draw his side level.

Watch the goal below:

That is a thing of beauty. To have the awareness and then the skill to pull off a backheel like that is something special.

Keita's work in midfield was great, but that assist from Salah is just sumptuous.

Liverpool fans will be ecstatic to see Salah in the mood.

The 29-year-old will be key as Liverpool look to win back the Premier League title in the 2021/22 season.

