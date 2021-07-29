Celtic Transfer News: When Joe Hart's move to Parkhead could be completed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic will sign Joe Hart in a few days' time, Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joe Hart?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fab Romano revealed on Twitter that Celtic were in talks to sign the Tottenham goalkeeper, who is currently second choice behind Hugo Lloris.

Enter Giveaway

What has Ekrem Konur said about the transfer?

Konur has disclosed that the clubs are still in discussions, but Celtic do not want to pay for the 34-year-old - they want to sign him on a free transfer.

"Celtic are in talks with Tottenham about Joe Hart. Celtic do not want to pay Tottenham for Joe" he said.

Hart is under contract with Tottenham until 2022, so unless a free transfer can be agreed, the Hoops will need to pay a fee. Despite this sticking point, the journalist is confident that an agreement will be reached and Hart will join the Bhoys in the next few days.

"The transfer will be completed in a few days" Konur stated.

Have Celtic been linked with any other goalkeepers?

Celtic have been linked with a few goalkeepers in the summer transfer window, the most notable being former Hoops number one Fraser Forster.

The Scottish Sun reported that the Bhoys were in talks with Southampton about signing the former England international on loan. But the prospect of Forster's return seemingly came to an end when the Scotsman reported that his wages would be too high for Celtic to pay, even if he took a cut in his salary.

The Chronicle reported in May that the Hoops were interested in signing Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who is still at St James' Park. Another name has recently emerged, with Sky Sports reporting that the Hoops are interested in veteran Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Will Hart be Celtic's number one goalkeeper?

If Hart does sign for Celtic, manager Ange Postecoglou has a big decision to make on whether the former Manchester City goalkeeper will become first choice goalkeeper. Hart certainly has the experience required - he has 75-caps for England, and has played at World Cups and in some big games for Manchester City. He likely wouldn't be phased by playing against Rangers, for example.

That experience could help Postecoglou towards making a decision, as could the fact that the Hoops do not have a permanent first choice goalkeeper currently. Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain have shared goalkeeping duties in Celtic's two competitive games this season.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Chris Sutton was very critical of Barkas after the recent first leg of the Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland. Barkas was dropped for the second leg against the Danish side, with Bain taking his place. But he failed to keep a clean sheet in a 2-1 loss.

Celtic will be a lot better off when the club have a first-choice goalkeeper. The chopping and changing won't be helping the confidence of the defence.

Perhaps Hart will be the first-choice going forward, and Konur sounds confident that a deal will eventually be done.

News Now - Sport News