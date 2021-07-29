Arsenal Transfer News: Brendan Rodgers' stance on selling James Maddison revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is coming around to the idea of letting Arsenal target James Maddison leave the club this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Chris Wheatley claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Maddison and the Gunners are interested in signing the Leicester playmaker this summer.

It now appears that a deal could actually be on the cards as the Foxes manager has started to consider the idea of letting the midfielder leave.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Maddison’s future?

O'Rourke claims that Leicester boss Rodgers is coming around to the idea of selling Maddison this summer and reveals he's Arsenal's No.1 attacking midfield target.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “I spoke to somebody last night close to James Maddison and they’re still saying Maddison is the number one target for that number ten role.

“Other people have been telling me that Brendan Rodgers is coming round to the idea of possibly letting Maddison go if it’s the right deal for the club. Obviously Maddison, at the back end of the season was in and out of the team."

He added, “He’s been a long-term target for them and I think Arsenal would love to be able to bring somebody like James Maddison to the club."

Why would Rodgers be open to selling Maddison?

Rodgers could be open to selling Maddison this summer as he wasn't always a starter for the side last season, having not been included in the Premier League match-day squad on six occasions. He was also substituted in seven league games for Leicester last term.

The Foxes already have a solid midfield with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi. According to WhoScored, the pair were two of the top three best performers at the club in England's top flight last term.

Should Maddison leave the side in the coming months, Leicester would still have a strong base in the middle of the park which would certainly soften the blow of his potential departure.

Can Arsenal afford Maddison?

O'Rourke claims that Leicester are looking to receive around £70m to allow Maddison to leave the club this summer. Sky Sports also recently reported that the Foxes will demand in excess of that figure for the creative midfielder, but whether Arsenal can actually afford him remains to be seen.

The Gunners have already spent this summer having signed Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Recent reports have claimed that a deal to sign Brighton's Ben White is imminent as well.

Arsenal are also linked with a move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. Therefore, a move for Maddison seems unlikely due to their possible financial outlay, although only time will tell.

