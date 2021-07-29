Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Virgil van Dijk made his first appearance for Liverpool in 285 days on Thursday evening.

The Dutchman was named on the bench for The Reds' pre-season match against Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool were trailing 3-2 when Van Dijk made his return with 20 minutes.

But his first game back didn't go entirely to plan.

The Dutchman was the last line of defence as Steven Jovetic ran towards Liverpool's goal in the 80th minute.

Van Dijk is usually so cool and composed in these situations but he found himself second best on this occasion as Jovetic left him on the floor.

The Hertha Berlin striker would go on to fire past Adrian after sending Andy Robertson flying.

That's not the return Van Dijk would have wanted.

Still, it's nothing to worry about for Liverpool fans.

Van Dijk was always going to be rusty after spending so much time out.

It's all about getting minutes under his belt and that's exactly what he managed to do on Thursday.

Van Dijk is the world's best defender at his best and it won't be long until he's back to that level.

More to follow...

News Now - Sport News