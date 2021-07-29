Crystal Palace quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Eagles players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to make an encouraging start to life under the guidance of manager Patrick Vieira in the Premier League next month.

Drafted in as Roy Hodgson's replacement, the Frenchman has already decided to stamp his authority on the Eagles' squad by making a number of signings in recent weeks.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise will all be determined to make a positive impact at Selhurst Park after recently completing moves to the Premier League side.

Whilst it remains to be seen what shirt numbers Andersen and Guehi will wear for Palace next season, Olise is set to follow in the footsteps of Darren Ambrose and Yohan Cabaye by donning the number seven jersey.

If Palace are to achieve a relative amount of success during the 2021/22 campaign, they may need to turn to their talisman Wilfried Zaha for inspiration if he opts to stay at the club.

Over the years, the Ivory Coast international has managed to deliver some stunning displays in the number 11 shirt for the Eagles at this level.

Ahead of Palace's opening weekend day clash with Chelsea, we have decided to create a quiz which is designed to test out your knowledge of the club.

Can you match these 12 past & present Eagles players with their respective shirt numbers?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Palace fans!

