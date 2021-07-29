Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Virgil van Dijk is back.

The Dutchman has been out of action for nine months after he suffered a serious injury in the Merseyside Derby nine months ago.

Jordan Pickford's rash challenge caught Van Dijk and the Liverpool man was forced off with a torn Anterior cruciate ligament.

Van Dijk has spent the last nine months recovering from the injury but he was finally back on the pitch on Thursday evening.

The 29-year-old came on in the 69th minute of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin.

He looked ecstatic as he made his return alongside Joe Gomez, who was also making his return from a long-term injury.

Van Dijk came through the final 20 minutes unscathed as the Reds fell to a 4-3 defeat.

He then spoke from the heart on Twitter as he sent an emotional message to fans.

He started: "285 days ago, I started on a journey back towards playing. It’s hard to express how I am feeling, but it’s important to me that I say I feel blessed to have had the support of so many incredible people.

"The surgeon, my physios, coaches and staff who have been with me in my corner since day one. My teammates for giving me energy and keeping my head up. The fans for their love, support and encouragement. And most of all, my family because without them, I’d be nothing.

"Thank you. The work doesn’t stop now. It’s only just starting. We keep going!"

It's great to see him back.

Jurgen Klopp was over the moon to see Van Dijk and Gomez return.

He said, per Liverpoolfc.com: "It was a nice feeling. Started immediately well and usually we all know that the fourth goal is a clear situation which saw and defend well.

"But that's it. I'm not sure, 260-something days for Virg and not much less for Joe they didn't play football, so it's nice to have them back. It was the first step, really important."

