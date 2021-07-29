Man United transfer news: Bid expected for Paul Pogba

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain are expected to test the waters with a bid for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Pogba?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Mirror recently reported that Pogba has turned down Man United's fresh £350,000 per week contract offer at the club and is now set to leave this summer.

The Red Devils may be forced to sell one of their main assets as he has less than 12 months remaining on his current £290,000 per week deal at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old would then be free to leave for nothing in June 2022.

It now appears that a major European club could make their move to sign the World Cup winner.

Have PSG opened discussions with Pogba?

The Athletic claim that PSG are expected to test the waters with an opening bid for Man United's Pogba this summer, although they are adamant they won't pay over the odds for the midfielder.

The report suggests that PSG have opened discussions with the France international but are unsure whether they should move for him now or wait until he is available as a free agent in 2022. The French giants are reportedly yet to make contact with United about the player.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Pogba's future?

Speaking after Man United's pre-season defeat against QPR last week, Solskjaer claimed that Pogba is looking forward to the new season and revealed that the midfielder's representatives are in talks with the club.

As per the Mirror, Solskjaer said, “The talks are ongoing between Paul’s representatives and the club’s representatives.

“All that I’ve ever heard from Paul is that he is looking forward to the start of the season. There’s always speculation about Paul. As for the talks between the club and Paul’s representatives, I’ve not got every detail."

He added, “There are always clubs interested in him. We’ve seen Paul at his best - and Paul knows what we feel about it. I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can work together. It's all speculation again. Let’s see what happens.”

How much could United get for Pogba?

The Athletic suggests that Man United are keen to recoup at least £50m for Pogba, should PSG actually make their move for the player.

Meanwhile, Dean Jones recently claimed that the Red Devils will put a £45m price-tag on his head this summer and the journalist reiterated that the player needs to leave now or sign a new contract with the club.

It seems that £45m-£50m is around the figure that United are looking to receive for Pogba. Therefore, should he leave the club for that sum then it would cover the cost that the Manchester outfit reportedly paid for Raphael Varane.

