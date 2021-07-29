Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners linked with £33.3m rated contract rebel

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are following developments regarding Marseille utility man Boubacar Kamara, Corriere dello sport reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Boubacar Kamara?

The report discloses that Kamara will not sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of the coming season.

Marseille do not want to lose out of a transfer fee for a player, who is rated as being worth £33.3m by Transfermarkt, and it's suggested that Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old.



Mikel Arteta is specifically mentioned as an admirer of Kamara's, and considers him to be a 'valuable player'.

Are any other teams interested in Kamara?

The Gunners aren't the only team keen on Kamara, as the report reveals that Lazio and Milan are considering making a move for the French under-21 international.

Kounde to Chelsea, Martinez to Arsenal, Grealish to Man City: Hear all the latest transfer gossip on The Done Deal Show!

How did Kamara perform last season?

Kamara was a mainstay in the Marseille side last season, making 43 appearances in all competitions. WhoScored shows that the player enjoys making a challenge, as he record the third-most tackles per game in the team, with an average of 2.5.

Kamara likes to recycle the ball too. He made the second-most passes per game in the squad with an average of 58. He was adept at finding team mates too, as he had a successful pass rating of 86.7%.

1 of 15 Who scored Arsenal's winning goal in their clash with Tottenham at the Emirates last season? Alexandre Lacazette Nicolas Pepe Willian Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Could Kamara's versatility appeal to Arsenal?

One reason behind Arsenal's interest could be Kamara's versatility. Transfermarkt shows that he can play as a defensive and central midfielder, as well as at centre-back and full-back. According to Transfermarkt, he has played 64 games at centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

That could appeal to Arteta, but if he does join the Gunners, the manager would need to decide what position suits Kamara best. The Arsenal squad currently has four centre-backs and four defensive midfielders.

There is a doubt over the future of Granit Xhaka though. As GIVEMESPORT covered, transfer insider Fab Romano wrote in his Sportskeeda column that Roma are confident of signing the Swiss international. Perhaps Arteta sees Kamara as a replacement for Xhaka in the engine room.

If Arsenal do want to sign the player, they may have to be quick, as Lazio and Milan could also make a move for the versatile talent.

News Now - Sport News