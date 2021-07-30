Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Darren Moore eyeing reunion with winger

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the League One campaign set to start next week, Sheffield Wednesday have opted to step up their preparations for life in this division by making a host of signings this summer.

The likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo and Lewis Wing will all be determined to make an instant impact for the Owls after sealing moves to Hillsborough.

Before taking on Charlton Athletic in their first league fixture of the season, Wednesday are set to host Huddersfield Town in the opening round of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Ahead of this particular showdown, Owls boss Darren Moore has been linked with a swoop for a player who he worked with during his time in charge of Doncaster Rovers.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are in discussions with winger Josh Sims over a move.

The 24-year-old is currently without a club following Southampton's decision to release him last month.

After making seven league appearances for the Saints during the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign, Sims was loaned out to Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls.

The winger went on to play 10 games for the American outfit before returning to St Mary's Stadium.

Signed on a temporary basis by Moore last season, Sims managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for Doncaster.

As well as netting three goals for the club in all competitions, the winger managed to provide eight assists for his former team-mates as he featured on 30 occasions for Rovers.

Considering that they are no longer able to call upon the services of winger Kadeem Harris, Wednesday may need to strengthen their options in this particular position and thus Sims could fit the bill.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Moore is able to convince Sims to make the move to Hillsborough, this could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by the Owls.

An unquestionably talented player, the winger is clearly more than capable of holding his own in this particular division.

During the previous campaign, Sims ranked in the top-five at the Keepmoat Stadium in terms of key passes per game (1.4) and successful dribbles per game (1) as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.77 in the third-tier.

If the former Southampton man is able to hit the ground running for Wednesday, he could end up providing a dual threat with fellow winger Shodipo who managed to produce 13 direct goal contributions at this level for Oxford United last season.

