Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull's bid to bring extra evidence over the British Grand Prix crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has been quashed at a video hearing ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

We head to Budapest with the events of nearly two weeks ago still very much at the forefront of everybody's mind in terms of Formula 1.

Verstappen and Hamilton's crash at Copse corner on the first lap of the British Grand Prix was always going to send large ripples through the sport and they're continuing to lap up and down, with Red Bull launching a petition earlier this week - suggesting that they felt they had a case and evidence to show that Hamilton deserved a bigger penalty than the ten seconds he was given for his part in the incident.

However, at a video hearing on Thursday, Red Bull's case was effectively thrown out and it now looks as though - at least officially - the lid has been placed on this one.

Of course, over the weekend we're bound to get more soundbites from the involved parties but these are ultimately just words at this stage and it appears any official process of impacting the result of either the British Grand Prix or the Drivers' and Constructors' standings, in this instance, has drawn to a conclusion.

News Now - Sport News