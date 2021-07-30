Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has hit back at fresh criticism from Max Verstappen over his British Grand Prix celebrations and once again underlined that he has no regrets over the move that led to the crash at Copse corner on lap one of the race last time out.

The final Grand Prix before the summer break takes place at the Hungaroring this weekend but a lot of the talk remains fully focused on what happened at Silverstone, and namely events on the opening lap between this season's title contenders.

Indeed, there has been time for the dust to settle but it appears both protagonists, as you might expect, still feel pretty strongly about the crash and they don't seem to be backing down from their version of events.

For Max, it clearly still gripes that, whilst he was in hospital being checked over after the crash, Hamilton was celebrating victory in front of his home crowd, with the Dutchman labelling the Briton and his Mercedes team 'disrespectful' on Thursday afternoon.

In his own press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, though, Hamilton has hit back at such claims and clearly disagrees with Max's summation:

"I don't believe our behaviour was disrespectful. As I said, it is one thing knowing [he had gone to hospital] and celebrating what happened and it is another thing not knowing and celebrating.

“Obviously, I wasn't aware. It was my home Grand Prix and we worked incredibly hard for God knows how long to get a result like that.

“Emotions were running high and it wasn't an intentional celebration, it was just the joy of seeing so many people celebrating and being together.

“It was a natural emotion. I am not going to hide my emotions. It was an amazing feeling to see so many people."

During the presser, Hamilton was also asked whether, now he'd had time to reflect on the incident, if he might go about the attempted overtake a little differently but, clearly, the seven-time world champion has no real regrets over the move:

"In terms of the move, I’d do the move exactly the way I did it last time.

"In terms of how I reviewed it, analysed it, and with all my experience, and over the years I have been through a lot, I wouldn’t change it."

Clearly, this is going to rumble on a little while yet and we can't wait to see what's going to happen this weekend in Budapest.

News Now - Sport News