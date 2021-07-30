Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool continued their 2021 pre-season campaign on Thursday evening.

Jurgen Klopp's side were defeated 4-3 by Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin in what was a very entertaining game.

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were Liverpool's goalscorers on the night, with Santiago Ascacibar, Suat Serdar and Stevan Jovetic (x2) netting for the hosts.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez made their long-awaited returns in the second half, while Naby Keita also continued his fine pre-season form in what is another huge bonus for the Reds.

The Guinean midfielder's time at Liverpool has been plagued by injuries thus far, but he looks as if he's finally back fully fit and ready to make his mark.

Keita played 63 minutes in total before being replaced by Leighton Clarkson and in that time, the former RB Leipzig man produced a sumptuous piece of skill.

The 26-year-old midfielder sent a Hertha player for a hotdog with a clever step-over, before spinning away and continuing his run.

Slow-motion footage of Keita's skill has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter and you can check out the brilliant video below.

Keita looking back to his very best

That's just so aesthetically-pleasing, isn't it?

Sometimes, players don't need to perform garish flicks and tricks to leave an opponent chasing shadows. Instead, clever movement and intelligence is all that's required.

As well as that delightful piece of skill, Keita dropped yet another high-quality performance overall and his highlights from the game are available to watch below.

Keita's highlights vs Hertha Berlin

Fan reaction to Keita's performance

That's the Keita Liverpool fans want to see on a regular basis in 2021/22.

If he can deliver that kind of performance consistently, the Reds' midfield will be an even scarier entity to come up against next season.

Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as options in the middle of the park? That's Premier League title-winning material right there.

