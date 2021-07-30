Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 set to be remastered

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Activision are reportedly looking to release a remastered version of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Originally developed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games, the third instalment to the series, which was launched back in 2011, was under the microscope following the astronomical success of MW2.

Despite this, MW3 went on to make the largest shipments of any game ever at the time, according to Activision (via Eurogamer), and it was later revealed by IGN that the game sold 26.5 million copies, becoming the highest-selling title in the history of Call of Duty.

Of course, the franchise has a seismic fanbase across the globe with an illustrious history to match, which has led Activision to release the first two Modern Warfare titles as remastered versions in recent years.

But reports online have revealed that the developers could be about to do the same again, in light of the upcoming launch of Call of Duty Vanguard in the autumn.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

Thanks to MW2 OG on Twitter, he shared that MW3 is set to be released as a remastered edition later in the year and that it could be provided as a bundle alongside "CoD 2021", which we believe will be Vanguard.

It was added that it is likely to feature just the campaign, with the emphasis set to remain on Warzone for the foreseeable future as was expected.

We even got to saw some mock-ups made of potential MW3 Remastered posters. One of which was shared by Usman on Twitter.

It will be great to see the return of another great Call of Duty title once more - albeit without the previously popular multiplayer mode.

Nevertheless, it will be a great opportunity for gamers to embrace further gaming nostalgia.

