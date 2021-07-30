Arsenal Transfer News: Who is behind the Gunners' Aaron Ramsdale pursuit?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pete O'Rourke believes that Arsenal will make another bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Aaron Ramsdale?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Times recently reported that Sheffield United want more than £32m for Ramsdale this summer after Arsenal had two bids for the shot-stopper rejected.

It now appears that the Gunners could make another bid for the goalkeeper, while it has become clear who is actually pushing for the deal at the north London club.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Ramsdale?

O'Rourke believes Arsenal will make another bid for Sheffield United's Ramsdale this summer and claims that the Gunners' goalkeeping coach is pushing for a deal to sign the 23-year-old.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “We all know that Arsenal have made these two bids that have so far been rejected. I fully expect them to come back with another bid.

"Probably not as much as £30m, it’ll probably be £25m rising to £30m with add ons. Arsenal are really keen to do this deal."

He added, “From what I’m hearing it’s the Arsenal goalkeeping coach who’s really pushing this deal. He’s put Ramsdale at the top of his list. He wants him in rather than other goalkeeper targets. For that reason, I think this deal will get done."

How many clean sheets did Ramsdale get last season?

According to FBRef, Ramsdale kept just five clean sheets in 38 appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season. Although, that's not the worst tally considering he was part of the side that finished bottom in England's top flight in the previous campaign.

The 23-year-old saved 70.7% of the shots he faced in the league and made 145 saves last term - the second most of any goalkeeper in the division.

Whilst it's difficult to assess how well Ramsdale would perform in a better side, his statistics are certainly competitive with other shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

What does this mean for Leno?

Bernd Leno was recently linked with a move away from The Emirates, although O'Rourke suggests that it looks as if the German will be staying at the club this summer due to a lack of potential suitors.

This means that Ramsdale could spend next season as Arsenal's second choice goalkeeper behind the 29-year-old. It's possible that the north London side view him as the long-term successor to the Gunners' current No.1.

Ramsdale would certainly be a pricey backup, so perhaps Leno will end up leaving the club next summer instead.

