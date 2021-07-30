Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in Champions League history.

That's not up for debate really, as the Portuguese has made club football's biggest competition his own personal playground down the years.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times, lifting the trophy with both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He's the competition's all-time leading scorer with 134 goals and his record of 42 assists is also the most in history.

Ronaldo's love affair with the Champions League is truly iconic and you wouldn't bet against him lifting the trophy again in a Juventus shirt in the next couple of years.

Trippier to Man United, next done deal? | Football Terrace

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to get past the quarter-final stage with the Italian outfit and he'll be desperate to change that before he has to call time on his career.

But despite not guiding Juventus to glory, the 36-year-old has still delivered moments of magic for the club in the Champions League.

In 2019, Ronaldo produced one of the competition's greatest ever performances to eliminate Atletico Madrid, the forward netting a hat-trick in Turin after the team's 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

It remains one of the best footballing revenge stories of recent times and a compilation of the tale has gone viral on social media.

Let's take a look at the masterpiece...

Ronaldo's revenge on Atletico Madrid

The video starts off with footage of Atletico's victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It then moves on to Ronaldo taunting Diego Simeone's side over the number of Champions Leagues they have won - which is five compared to the Spanish club's total of zero.

We then see snippets of Ronaldo's masterclass in Turin, before a collection of the Portuguese's past victories over Atletico is shown in black and white just prior to footage of the match-winning penalty.

The superstar's successful spot kick is then followed by various brilliant clips of both the player and team's wild celebrations.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

To the creator of the compilation, bravo.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News