The Hungarian Grand Prix is upon us this weekend with it the final race before the summer break and there's a lot to look out for at the Hungaroring.

The title fight is poised beautifully, there are surges being made further back and there's momentum that needs grabbing ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Here, then, we take a look at five questions that need answers in Budapest...

What next in the Lewis v Max saga?

There can only be one place to start.

Lewis v Max hit new heights of drama last time out at Silverstone and the pair will likely duel it out once more this weekend in Budapest.

There's bound to be added incentive for both drivers as they look to take momentum into the summer break and it's teed up nicely for a cracking fight this weekend.

How will Ferrari fare?

Carlos Sainz played down Ferrari expectations for this weekend earlier this week but the Scuderia have done that before this season before going on to shine.

In theory, the Hungaroring should suit their car. It's a tight, twisty circuit that requires high downforce and the Prancing Horse has worked well with that set-up at Monaco and Baku this season.

Let's see how they do.

Is Danny Ric back?

Daniel Ricciardo has said that this weekend's Grand Prix will provide a good litmus test as to where he is in the McLaren car.

The Aussie has had ups and downs this year but enjoyed a strong weekend last time out at Silverstone with his best points finish of the campaign.

He's said if he can maintain that form at a completely different configuration to Silverstone that is the Hungaroring he will claim he is back - so let's see if he is.

Another Q3 for Russ

George Russell has been superb on a Saturday for Williams for much of this season and he has said that a Q3 is possible once again this weekend at Budapest.

With speculation over his future set to go into overdrive during the summer period where contracts are normally lined up ahead of the second half of the campaign, this weekend is one final chance for him to underline his talent and speed.

Who ends on a high?

It's the final race before the summer break and every driver and team will be wanting to try and go into it on a high note.

Who will make ground in the standings and carry momentum into the second half of the campaign? And who will lose points and be itching to go again in a few weeks from now? Time will soon tell.

